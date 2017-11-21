SUNY Geneseo investigates threats to student organizations

GENESEO, N.Y. (WROC-TV) — The SUNY Geneseo University Police Department is investigating threats against student organizations.

An email sent to the campus community on Friday by University Police said that threats were made to a group of specific student organizations:

To the campus community:

The SUNY Geneseo University Police Department (UPD) is currently investigating a report of anonymous threats to a group of specific student organizations associated with the College. UPD is taking the issue very seriously and is engaged in a vigorous investigation, calling upon multiple police agencies at both state and federal levels for assistance. UPD has notified the student organizations involved and is working very closely with them on this investigation.

While direct threats have not been substantiated at this time, we are asking members of the campus community to be on the lookout for anything suspicious. If you receive any suspicious messages or have received messages, please do not reply. Report them immediately to UPD.

If you have any information that might be helpful to the investigation or have safety concerns, please contact UPD at 585-245-5222 or 911, or police@geneseo.edu.

University Police sent a follow-up email on Monday:

To the campus community:

We sent out a message on Friday afternoon regarding a report of anonymous threats to a group of specific student organizations associated with the College. As we head into the Thanksgiving break, a time when many will be travelling away from campus, we want to take this opportunity to update you of the status of this investigation.

UPD is working with multiple police agencies at local, state and federal levels, and continues to evaluate information as it becomes available.

If you have any information or receive any suspicious messages during the break, please contact the investigative agencies as follows:

If you are staying on campus:

– Contact UPD at (585) 245-5222 or 911, or police@geneseo.edu.

If you are staying in the Geneseo community:

– Contact the Geneseo Police Department (GPD) at (585) 243-2420.

If you are travelling out of the area:

– Contact your local law enforcement agency

In all cases, we urge you to also pass along your information to UPD.

If you receive any suspicious messages or have received messages, it is important that you do not reply to them. Report them immediately to UPD, GPD or your local law enforcement agency as indicated above.

For personal safety information and resources, visit the UPD webpage.

We continue to take this situation very seriously and assure you that all available resources are being employed to address this issue.

Sincerely,

Chief Tom Kilcullen

This story was originally published by WROC, a Nexstar contributing station in Rochester.