Trouble in Toyland report lists toys dangerous to children

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — This years 32 annual “Trouble in Toyland” survey includes a list of toys found on store shelves at places like Target, Dollar Tree, Party City and Walmart that could put children at risk.

“The legal limit of lead for children’s toys is 100 parts per million. This fidget spinner right here has 33 thousand parts per million of lead in it. Now the manufacturers argue that this is not a children’s toy because it has a 14 and up label but we disagree,” said Wesley Thomas, NYPIRG Project Coordinator.

The fidget spinner being referenced is from Target, with dangerously high levels of lead.

“Fidget spinners can be for any age, I’ve seen many children myself play with fidget spinners,” said Thomas.

The report by the New York Public Interest Research Group says some toys sold at the Dollar Tree contain small parts but have no warning label at all, and could be a choking hazard.

It also warns about a doll called “My Friend Cayla” found at Walmart. It could collect data and share your information.

“The Cayla doll for example, we were able to locate it locally. We checked Target and Walmart but you can get it right on the Walmart website, you can get it on Amazon,” said Thomas.

You may also remember hearing about hoverboard accidents. Though many of those have been taken off store shelves, according to this report they are still putting kids in dangerous situations.

“It’s kind of hard to stop any sort of faulty toys because there’s new toys being created all the time. Fidget spinners were unknown 3 years ago,” said Thomas.

A list of dangerous toys found in “Trouble in Toyland” Survey:

-Fidget Wild Premium Spinner Brass distributed by Bulls i Toy, L.L.C. from Target

-Fidget Wild Premium Spinner Metal distributes by Bulls i Toy, L.L.C. from Target

-peg game, golf, and football travel games from Dollar Tree

-H20 Blasters Water Balloons and Disney Princess Punchball balloons from Dollar Tree

-Mega Value Pack 12 Water Bomb Packs and Mega Value Pack 14 Latex Punch Balloons from Party City

– Party Balloons- 10 from Dollar City Plus

-“My Friend Cayla” doll sold at Walmart

To see the full report, go to the following link: https://www.nypirgstudents.org/pubs/201711/NYPIRG_Toyland_Report_Nov17.pdf