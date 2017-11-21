Uber hack in 2016 exposed data of 57 million users, drivers

(WIVB) – Hackers stole personal information from about 57 million Uber users and drivers around the world in 2016, the company’s CEO confirmed in a statement Tuesday.

According to the statement, which was published on Uber’s website Tuesday, the company was hacked by two people outside the company who “had inappropriately accessed user data stored on a third-party cloud-based service that we use.”

The incident did not breach Uber’s corporate systems or infrastructure.

“Our outside forensics experts have not seen any indication that trip location history, credit card numbers, bank account numbers, Social Security numbers or dates of birth were downloaded,” the statement said.

However, the individuals were able to download files containing a significant amount of other information, including:

The names and driver’s license numbers of around 600,000 drivers in the United States. Drivers can learn more here.

Some personal information of 57 million Uber users around the world, including the drivers described above. This information included names, email addresses and mobile phone numbers. Riders can learn more here.

Uber took immediate steps at the time of the incident to secure the data and shut down further unauthorized access by the individuals.

“We subsequently identified the individuals and obtained assurances that the downloaded data had been destroyed. We also implemented security measures to restrict access to and strengthen controls on our cloud-based storage accounts,” the statement said.

The company is bringing the data breach to light nearly a year later.

“None of this should have happened, and I will not make excuses for it,” Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of Uber, said. “While I can’t erase the past, I can commit on behalf of every Uber employee that we will learn from our mistakes. We are changing the way we do business, putting integrity at the core of every decision we make and working hard to earn the trust of our customers.”

Khosrowshahi added that the following steps are being taken:

He has asked Matt Olsen, a co-founder of a cybersecurity consulting firm and former general counsel of the National Security Agency and director of the National Counterterrorism Center, to help him think through how best to guide and structure our security teams and processes going forward. Effective today, two of the individuals who led the response to this incident are no longer with the company.

Individually notifying the drivers whose driver’s license numbers were downloaded.

Providing these drivers with free credit monitoring and identity theft protection.

Notifying regulatory authorities.

Monitoring the affected accounts and have flagged them for additional fraud protection.