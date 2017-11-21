Williamsville couple pleads guilty to several charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Williamsville doctor has pleaded guilty to receiving and administering misbranded drugs to patients, and his wife has pleaded guilty to filing a false tax return.

Riyaz Hassanali, 57, of Williamsville, faces up to one year in prison and a $100,000 fine when he is sentenced March 6. His wife, Shaheen Hassanali, 45, faces a maximum of three years in prison and a $250,000 fine when she is sentenced the same day.

According to the assistant U.S. attorney handling the case, between 2009 and 2011, Riyaz Hassanali ordered a misbranded and non-FDA approved foreign market product similar to Dysport, which is used in cosmetic procedures. He administered the product to patients.

From 2006 to 2009, Shaheen Hassanali filed false joint income tax returns for herself and her husband, which substantially under-reported the income earned by her husband’s medical practice.

The investigation was a joint effort by the IRS and the U.S. FDA.