Woman, 21, killed in weekend car accident in Salamanca

SALAMANCA, N.Y. (WIVB) – A car crash in Cattaraugus County Saturday night claimed one woman’s life.

Alexandrea L. Kindt, 21, of Salamanca, was a passenger in a single-vehicle accident that occurred at 11:51 p.m. Saturday on Old Route 17 in Salamanca. The vehicle crossed the center line, went off road, and struck a tree.

According to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office, she was killed after being ejected from the vehicle.

No one else in the vehicle has been named.

The investigation is ongoing.