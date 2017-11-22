Arrest made in fatal Salamanca accident

SALAMANCA, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in a fatal one-vehicle crash over the weekend that claimed the life of a 21-year-old woman.

Damion R. Taylor, 21, of Jimerson Road, Salamanca, was charged Tuesday with second degree manslaughter.

Taylor was the driver of the vehicle that crossed the center line, went off road, and struck a tree on Old Route 17 in Salamanca on Saturday night. Alexandrea L. Kindt, 21, of Salamanca, was a passenger in the vehicle. She was killed after being ejected from the vehicle.

Taylor is being held in lieu of $100,000 cash bail.

The accident remains under investigation and additional charges are pending.