Arrest made in fatal Salamanca accident

By Published:

SALAMANCA, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in a fatal one-vehicle crash over the weekend that claimed the life of a 21-year-old woman.

Damion R. Taylor, 21, of Jimerson Road, Salamanca, was charged Tuesday with second degree manslaughter.

Taylor was the driver of the vehicle that crossed the center line, went off road, and struck a tree on Old Route 17 in Salamanca on Saturday night. Alexandrea L. Kindt, 21, of Salamanca, was a passenger in the vehicle. She was killed after being ejected from the vehicle.

Taylor is being held in lieu of $100,000 cash bail.

The accident remains under investigation and additional charges are pending.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s