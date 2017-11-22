CoreLife Eatery prepares to open new location by raising money for the Buffalo City Mission

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) – Western New Yorkers can have a good meal while doing good in the community Wednesday.

CoreLife Eatery, an active lifestyle restaurant offering a variety of greens, grains, and broth-based dishes, is preparing to open its newest location in Amherst by inviting customers to “pay what you choose” from 11 a.m. Until 3 p.m Wednesday, November 22, with all money collected going directly to the Buffalo City Mission.

CoreLife Eatery did a similar donation drive for the Buffalo City Mission when it opened its location in Clarence. The restaurant raised nearly $10,000 for charity that day.

The new restaurant at 1595 Niagara Falls Boulevard in Amherst, near the Target and Babies ‘R Us, officially opens for regular hours on Saturday, November 25.

All of the menu items feature fresh ingredients made into custom-created dishes, and all of the food is free of trans fats, artificial colors and sweeteners, artificial additives, and GMOs.

CoreLife Eatery started in Syracuse in 2015, and the franchise has quickly taken off. You can now find restaurants in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Utah, Ohio, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, and across New York State. The company plans to add 40 new stores nationwide by the end of 2018.