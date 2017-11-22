County sends warning about food borne illnesses related to cooking turkey

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Thousands of people will be eating turkey this holiday and the preps are beginning already. Turkeys take hours to cook, longer to thaw. And that’s when the issues can start.

The Erie County Health Commissioner, Dr. Gale Burstein, says definitely don’t leave a turkey on the counter when defrosting it because that’s when dangerous bacteria can start growing as the turkey thaws unevenly.

She suggests, at this point, microwaving it before cooking or placing the turkey in an airtight bag, then water, and changing the water every 30 minutes. She says that’s a little tedious though as it’s supposed to sit for 30 minutes for each pound.

“I think the biggest issue with cooking a turkey, a frozen turkey, is that it’s something we don’t do too often so it’s easy to forget what dangers could be lurking in the uncooked turkey,” said Dr. Gale Burstein.

Dr. Burstein says signs and symptoms of food borne illnesses can start showing hours or days after eating food contaminated by bacteria.

The commissioner says not only is under cooked food an issue but so is food left out for too long. She says food shouldn’t sit at temperatures between 40 and 140 degrees for an extended period of time.

The commissioner is hopeful everyone has a happy and healthy holiday.

