Crossing the border this weekend? Some tips from U.S. Customs

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Traveling over the border this weekend?

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is reminding travelers who are planning trips across the border to anticipate an increase in traffic due to the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday and Black Friday shopping.

The Peace Bridge is currently under construction with only one lane available U.S. bound. Travelers are asked to plan their trips accordingly.

“Last year we didn’t experience any significant delays around the Black Friday shopping event,” said Port Director Cary Frieling. “CBP plans and staffs accordingly to make sure travelers can reach their destination timely while still maintaining border security.”

The following tips are offered for travelers looking to improve their traffic experience:

Acquire the appropriate travel document. Passports, U.S. Passport Cards, Enhanced Driver’s Licenses are just a few of the approved documents. A list of all approved travel documents can be found at www.getyouhome.gov.

Join NEXUS. NEXUS allows pre-screened, low-risk travelers to proceed with little or no delay into the U.S. and Canada. Application forms are available on the Canada Border Services Agency website at www.cbsa-asfc.gc.ca and travelers can apply online at www.cbp.gov. Additionally, NEXUS information is available toll-free at 1-866-NEXUS 26 (1-866-639-8726).

Check border wait times. Plan ahead. Give yourself extra time. Check traffic conditions at the border crossings within the region and select the crossing that is least congested. Travelers can download CBP’s Border Wait Time “APP” to their mobile devices for real time border crossing traffic conditions. The app is available in both Google Play and Apple stores. Travelers can also obtain current border traffic conditions at www.cbp.gov/travel/advisories-wait-times

If possible travel during non-peak travel times. Peak travel times around the Black Friday shopping event generally begin Thursday evening and last into Friday early afternoon. If you are able, leave the night before to avoid peak traffic delays.

Prepare for the inspection process before arriving at the inspection booth. Have your travel documents in hand, roll down vehicle windows and remove hats and sunglasses before entering the inspection area.

Travelers are encouraged to visit the “Know Before You Go” section of the CBP web site. To avoid fines and penalties associated with the importation of restricted or prohibited items become educated prior to traveling, this includes agriculture products. Please visit http://www.cbp.gov/travel.

Declare your goods. Travelers should declare all items being brought from abroad that will remain in the U.S. This includes gifts and Duty Free purchases.

Food and Plants. There are numerous agricultural restrictions on fruits, meats, and plants. Before bringing these items back, check the CBP website on bringing agricultural products into the U.S. If you decide to take your chances and bring it with you, be certain to declare it, and be willing to surrender it if it turns out to be prohibited.