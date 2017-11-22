Diocese of Buffalo puts St. Ann’s up for sale

By Published: Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- The Buffalo community is saying goodbye to an East Side church, once the center of a neighborhood.

The Diocese of Buffalo has announced St. Ann’s will not re-open. It’s now up for sale.

“It’s troubling because you have so many strong devout people that fought for that parish, it’s a historic parish,” said Common Council Member David Franczyk.

The Vatican’s highest court has made a ruling that supports Bishop Malone’s 2013 decision to close the church.

A group of parishioners appealed the closure four years ago, hoping it would re-open. There was an initial ruling in their favor but that has now been overturned.

“I think the Diocese should be fighting for Catholic believers in the City of Buffalo,” said Franczyk. “The city is rebuilding, be part of that process, work with worshipers, try to make something like that work. The idea of just casting aside these buildings and abandoning these congregations is an idea whose time should be over with by now.”

Operations were suspended at the church in 2012 after structural issues were discovered. It was closed the following year.

The Diocese continues to say it can’t afford the repairs, which were estimated at about $12 million.

Even after it closed, parishioners continued to meet outside the church every Sunday to say the rosary.

The Friends of St. Ann have been raising money over the past four years, hoping to have enough to start the work themselves.

“We will do all that we can, within the confines of safety and feasibility, to remove all sacred and artistically significant artifacts,” said Bishop Richard Malone in a statement on Tuesday. “We hope to save the most significant elements of the shrine of St. Ann for relocation.”

They plan to release the shrine’s new location in the coming months.

The press release from the Diocese goes on to say, “The diocese is aware that the Friends of St. Ann have been raising funds over the years in the hopes of re-opening the church.  Organizers of that effort are invited to use those funds to assist with the relocation of the elements of the interior shrine.”

The parish is more than 150 years old. The church itself was built over eight years about 130 years ago.

People interested in buying the church should call the Diocese of Buffalo Buildings & Properties Department at (716) 847-8750.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s