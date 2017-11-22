Diocese of Buffalo puts St. Ann’s up for sale

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- The Buffalo community is saying goodbye to an East Side church, once the center of a neighborhood.

The Diocese of Buffalo has announced St. Ann’s will not re-open. It’s now up for sale.

“It’s troubling because you have so many strong devout people that fought for that parish, it’s a historic parish,” said Common Council Member David Franczyk.

The Vatican’s highest court has made a ruling that supports Bishop Malone’s 2013 decision to close the church.

A group of parishioners appealed the closure four years ago, hoping it would re-open. There was an initial ruling in their favor but that has now been overturned.

“I think the Diocese should be fighting for Catholic believers in the City of Buffalo,” said Franczyk. “The city is rebuilding, be part of that process, work with worshipers, try to make something like that work. The idea of just casting aside these buildings and abandoning these congregations is an idea whose time should be over with by now.”

Operations were suspended at the church in 2012 after structural issues were discovered. It was closed the following year.

The Diocese continues to say it can’t afford the repairs, which were estimated at about $12 million.

Even after it closed, parishioners continued to meet outside the church every Sunday to say the rosary.

The Friends of St. Ann have been raising money over the past four years, hoping to have enough to start the work themselves.

“We will do all that we can, within the confines of safety and feasibility, to remove all sacred and artistically significant artifacts,” said Bishop Richard Malone in a statement on Tuesday. “We hope to save the most significant elements of the shrine of St. Ann for relocation.”

They plan to release the shrine’s new location in the coming months.

The press release from the Diocese goes on to say, “The diocese is aware that the Friends of St. Ann have been raising funds over the years in the hopes of re-opening the church. Organizers of that effort are invited to use those funds to assist with the relocation of the elements of the interior shrine.”

The parish is more than 150 years old. The church itself was built over eight years about 130 years ago.

People interested in buying the church should call the Diocese of Buffalo Buildings & Properties Department at (716) 847-8750.