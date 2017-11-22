Family of young boy shot in Buffalo looking for answers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The family of a now 13-year-old boy who was shot outside a home on Buffalo’s east side says they’re still trying to piece together what happened.

The boy has seriously hurt after being shot in the face and chest outside a home on quincy street last friday. Police say the boy was struck by the smallest size shot for a shotgun.

Police tell News 4 the child was injured while attempting to break in to a home in the area. The shooter, they say, is the homeowner.

This boys Aunt, Tearra Perry says her family isn’t thinking about pressing charges as of Wednesday.

Right now they’re just concerned about her nephew’s health, who turned 13 the day this shooting happened.

They’re still not sure what he and his friend were doing at this home on Quincy.

Speaking with us over the phone, Tearra Perry doesn’t remember the moments leading up to seeing her nephew at ECMC on Friday.

When she got to the hospital, she couldn’t believe the condition he was in.

“it’s hard, it’s difficult, I mean he’s such an active little boy, and such a sweet heart. It’s hard especially when you’re holding his hand and you’re saying his name and he’s not responding.”

Family members haven’t been able to hear the boy’s side of the story yet, he’s heavily sedated and lying in Oishei Children’s Hospital hooked up to a feeding tube, with a collapsed lung and isn’t breathing on his own.

He was with a friend that afternoon. But Perry says it’s still unclear what the boys were doing at the home. She said, “I don’t know if they were just vandalizing, throwing rocks, or they were trying to break in. That’s what the detectives said, however the window was broken so they were throwing rocks.”

At this point, the family doesn’t know whether they will press charges, against the homeowner. She said, “I feel in my mind if it was illegal he’d be arrested, but evidently it must be legal for him to protect his home.”

The family would like to protect the boys identity at this point.

So far no charges have been filed for either party.

Buffalo Police are working alongside the District Attorney’s Office and tell us this is still under investigation.

We spoke with a local defense attorney who tells us the boys age wouldn’t be a factor in this case.

Homeowners have certain protections if they use force inside their home to protect it from intruders.