BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – City leaders came together Wednesday to announce the sixth season of the popular “Game Changers” youth program.

The free, six-week program gives kids a safe and fun way to spend the weekends in the city.

Organizers say their goal is to have fun, and to encourage kids to stay out of trouble.

Buffalo mayor Byron Brown said the program introduces 200 kids involved to role models.