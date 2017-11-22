Hey expats – Buffalo misses you

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Invest Buffalo Niagara is working on getting expats back to the Queen City. They’re doing it through a campaign called Buffalo Misses You where they send postcards and information to those who have moved away.

“I think you can look around and see things happening in downtown,” said Tom Kucharski, the president and CEO of Invest Buffalo Niagara. “It’s happening all over the region, really. This part of the state is much better than it has been in 30, even 40 years.”

As the region grows and develops, bringing in new, different industries and companies, people with different skills are needed to fill positions.

“There’s a diverse need in the community right now.”

There are more than 8,000 openings at a variety of jobs ranging from the tech to medical industries. And Kucharski is hopeful people who know and love Buffalo will come home to fill those spots.

“We thought – a lot of people are sitting in traffic or can’t afford a home or they have family here and they would like to come back but probably aren’t aware of the opportunities that exist in the new Buffalo,” said the CEO.

So that’s why they’re letting friends and family members still in the area sign up their expat friends for a mailing list where they’ll receive postcards, e-cards, and information about everything happening in the Buffalo Niagara region.

The CEO says they’re finding that a they need to inform those who grew up about everything going on just as much as they need to for people who have never lived here.

And they’re hopeful that by helping people rediscover Buffalo, they’ll want to come home for good.