Holiday Valley will open for the winter season on Friday

ELLICOTTVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB)- Holiday Valley has announced that they will be opening for the winter season on Friday, November 24 at 9 a.m.

Over the last couple weeks the snowmaking system has been hard at work making over 80 acre feet of snow. Dennis Eshbaugh, President of Holiday Valley Resort, reports that “the grooming crew has ‘frosted the cake’ by spreading the snowmaking whales out over the slopes to be ready for skiers and riders on Friday morning.”

Yodeler and Tannenbaum lifts servicing Yodeler slope, Candy Cane, Laurel, Punchbowl and Sugar Plum, Tannenbaum and upper Crystal are all expected to be running on opening day.

Opening day lift tickets are $50 for any 8 hours. Classic Passes and Ultimate White Passes are valid through the weekend. The Inn at Holiday Valley’s “Black Friday” offer is 2 free lift tickets when booking a room from now through December 24.

