(WIVB) — If you find yourself needing to unplug from tech, KFC wants to help.

The company created an “Internet Escape Pod,” which is available Cyber Monday.

The dome has a special force field, which can disrupt the World Wide Web from reaching your phone, laptop and other devices.

KFC joked that it was thinking of selling the pod for just over $96,000.

However, in the spirit of Cyber Monday, they changed the price to an even $10,000.