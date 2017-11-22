Patients are asking for help after Orchard Park pain doctor is arrested

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB)- Patients are asking ‘what now?’ after an Orchard Park doctor is arrested. Dr. Paul Biddle is accused of getting drugs through fraud and identity theft.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced the charges on Tuesday.

Dr. Biddle’s office is closed. As two employees left the office, News 4 tried to ask where patients should turn to now for appointments and prescriptions but both refused to speak at all.

According to the criminal complaint, a DEA investigation found Dr. Biddle was writing prescriptions for 23 patients, having them filled at a Tampa, Florida pharmacy, where they were paid for without insurance. The more than 800 prescriptions for controlled substances were then mailed to his home or his office.

Officials say two of the patients whose identities he used, were dead.

Dr. Biddle has been released from custody but he’s not allowed to practice medicine or write prescriptions until his next court appearance on Nov. 27.

The Erie County Medical Society told News 4 patients who need help should reach out to their primary care physician and insurance company. Both should be able to help find a new pain management doctor.

If a prescription is needed immediately, the patient should go to the emergency room.

“I think it’s an unfortunate situation,” said Christine Ignaszak-Nadolny, the executive director. “We are all facing a national problem with opioids and pain management. I would encourage the patients to have contact with their primary care physician at this point, continue with the suggestions they make to them and follow those completely.”

You can also search for a physician on their website.

Dr. Biddle was prescribing medical marijuana through the New York State program. We asked if there have been complaints against him in the past.

A spokesperson for the NYS Department of Health sent us a statement which reads, “The New York State Department of Health takes the health and safety of patients with the utmost seriousness. The state Department of Health cannot confirm or deny the existence of an Office of Professional Medical Conduct (OPMC) investigation of a physician, unless charges are served upon the physician, or a public action is taken by the state medical board, which is consistent with public health law. “

News 4 confirmed through the state database that he does still have an active medical license.