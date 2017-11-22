Police encourage people to use ride-sharing services on Thanksgiving Eve

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Wednesday is Thanksgiving Eve but it’s also known as one of the biggest and busiest bar night of the year. That’s why law enforcement agencies are encouraging people to use ride sharing services to prevent drinking and driving.

Buffalo police say they’re stepping up patrols starting Wednesday and will have a greater presence in all of the entertainment districts like downtown Buffalo and Allentown.

People are encouraged to leave their car at home and take an Uber or Lyft if they’re heading out. Uber drivers say they’re expecting a lot of rides throughout the night. They say they hope people will take advantage and not try to drink and drive.

John Mullins is an Uber driver in Buffalo. He says on a busy night like Thanksgiving Eve, it can get very intense.

“It’s challenging especially in a place like Allen street because there’s really nowhere to pull over so your best bet to try to get people on the phone, which is always tough on a busy crowded street but if you can get them while you’re driving you can kind of set up a meetup place where you can pull over and they’re able to get there safely and easily,” said John Mullins, Uber driver.

“It’s so nice to have that option and I do think it’s safer because I think more people are choosing to ride with Uber or Lyft and yes it’s nice to be able to ride with your friends and split the cost and you’ve got someone in the car with you,” said Molly Rogers and Erin Varry who plan to use Uber to get home Wednesday night.

Mullins says there about 500 hundred Uber and Lyft drivers in the Buffalo area, many of which are expected to be working for the holiday weekend.

Uber drivers expect to get the most requests for rides Allen street.

Mullins says be aware and always check to make sure your Uber or Lyft driver has the ridesharing sign displayed in their windshield.

Buffalo police is also reminding people to have a responsible designated driver and be sure to stay in groups.