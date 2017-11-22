Sabres drop 7th straight game, fall to Wild 5-4

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Jordan Nolan Jack Eichel and Sam Reinhart each found the back of the net but it wasn’t enough as the Sabres dropped their seventh straight game, a 5-4 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday.

Buffalo opened the scoring, with Jason Pominville originally credited with the first goal of the game, to give the Blue & Gold a 1-0 lead. The tally, was ultimately changed to Eichel, who gets credit for his sixth goal of the season.

The Sabres’ lead, like it typically has as year, was short lived. Two minutes later, Tyler Ennis and Marcus Foligno teamed up for the equalizer.

Nino Neiderreiter, who has scored a goal in five straight games, scored two in the win for the Wild.

The Sabres return to action Friday when they host the struggling Edmonton Oilers, who have lost three straight games.

NOTES:

LOSING

The Sabres lost their seventh straight game falling to 5-13-4 overall. It’s the longest losing streak by the franchise since dropping 14-straight games during the 2014-2015 season.

With 5 wins and just 14 points through 22 games, Buffalo is on pace for 54 points, which would match their total from that same season.

CLEARING THE NET

Clearing the net continues to be an ongoing issue for the Sabres and Wednesday it was an issue again. On the power play, Justin Falk was left by himself to fend off two Wild players. Mikael Granlund had a free pass in front of the net and an easy opportunity to redirect a shot from Mikko Koivu.

MISSED OPPORTUNITIES

Twice in the game, the Sabres missed opportunities to find the back of the net off rebounds. Viktor Antipn rifled in a shot from the blueline and the rebound bounced right of Devan Dubnyk pads and right to the stick of Johan Larsson, who failed to connect on what should have been an easy goal.

In the second period, Sam Reinhart had a similar opportunity.

SCORING WOES

Reinhart did find the back of the net against the Wild, recording the 100th point of his NFL career.

He has five goals on the season, while Eichel has six.

Minnesota’s Nino Neiderreiter has six goals in his last five games.