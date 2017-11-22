Sabres’ Winter Classic jerseys revealed

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Sabres’ jerseys for the 2018 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic have been revealed.

“The NHL Winter Classic is a celebration of hockey’s rich history and we wanted our jersey to signify that with a tribute to the early days of Sabres hockey,” Sabres President Russ Brandon said. “This uniform combines our franchise’s great historical look with some new elements to celebrate the uniqueness of the event.”

The jersey is primarily white, with blue and gold accents. The pants are blue, similar to classic Sabres uniforms.

The Sabres will play against the New York Rangers in the Winter Classic. The game will take place at Citi Field in New York City on January 1.