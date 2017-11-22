State Police gearing up for busy Thanksgiving travel week

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Starting today more than 50 million people are expected to be traveling across the country for Thanksgiving week. The majority of those people will be driving, which means roads will be more congested and more dangerous.

“With that increase in traffic, there’s a greater increase of getting into a collision and we definitely do not need impaired or distracted drivers on the roadways to add to that,” said New York State Police Trooper James O’Callaghan.

Today, Thanksgiving Eve is one of the biggest drinking days of the year. Law enforcement will be out in full force, cracking down on drunk drivers.

“There are other options. There’s ridesharing, there’s designated drivers, do not get in your vehicle driving impaired or distracted these are the two leading cause of all traffic accidents,” said O’Callaghan.

According to AAA, travel times at the airport and on the road could be more than 3 times longer over the holiday week.

“A lot of times cars might break down. AAA expects to rescue about 300,000 people this Thanksgiving weekend. The most common call is always dead batteries, flat tires, and keys locked in the car,” said Elizabeth Carey, AAA of WNY and CNY Public Relations Director.

Police are warning drivers not to drink and drive, and keep your eyes on the road.

“Last year 2016 stats from Wednesday to Sunday over the same time period of Thanksgiving we had 17 DWIs, 78 traffic collisions and over 700 calls for service here in Western New York,” said O’Callaghan.

Through the Thanksgiving traffic safety initiative State Police will have checkpoints throughout Western New York and additional patrols looking for impaired and distracted drivers all holiday weekend.