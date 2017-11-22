Stores still expecting busy Thanksgiving, Black Friday

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — What started as a one day buying binge has turned into a week full of bargains. Stores large and small have stepped up their game this year trying to get you through the doors on Thanksgiving or Black Friday. The competition from online retailers, like Amazon, has them cutting prices and getting creative.

Tech trends

“There’s gonna be a line wrapped around our store [at the Galleria],” Best Buy Team Leader James Bittler told News 4. He predicts televisions will be big sellers.

“4K TV’s are gonna be big this year. You can’t get 4K with the cable, but you can get it with DVDs Netflix can stream in 4K, so if you’re watching ‘Stranger Things,’ it’s all Ultra HD 4K,” he explained.

The older TV technology (1080p) will be selling at rock-bottom prices. “There’s prices in the ad that are I believe, like $200.”

Smart Home tech may also catch your eye. Amazon Alexa and Google Home can do more than simply tell you the weather. “They can go ahead and set up your entire house – turn off lights – turn on lights – unlock doors – make coffee – order you a taxi,” Bittler explained.

You may also search for deals on 2-in-1 tablets and laptops. Best Buy opens Thursday at 5PM, closes at midnight, and reopens Friday at 8AM.

Top toys

Toy”R”Us plans to be open for 30 hours straight, starting at 5PM on Thanksgiving.

“It is more spread out, so we have some early bird deals, and then we have a few deals for the 5PM to midnight, and then we have a few more deals for Friday morning,” Manager Blaine Hankins said while speaking on a crowded sales floor at his store near McKinley Mall.

He predicts Doc McStuffins, FurReal Friends, and Mickey’s Garage will all be popular this year. A fun game called “Greedy Granny” also has attracted attention.

Are the toys or the tech worth the lines? Stores remain optimistic plenty of you will come to check them out.

Worth the wait?

Phil Dengler of BestBlackFriday.com, suggests you may want to delay buying four key items. He offered the following advice to CBS News.

Toys. Prices are generally lower December 10 to 17. Dengler cautions top toys may sell out by then, however. Gift cards. Retailers often drop prices on their own cards in the the two weeks before Christmas. Jewelry. Best buys are often found December 8 to 25, according to BestBlackFriday.com. Cars. Wait until the end of the year as dealers will be more anxious to unload their 2017 inventory.