Teens accused of killing father make first appearance in Buffalo city court

Related Coverage Neighbors react to hearing West Ferry homicide

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Two teenagers accused of beating and stabbing a 58-year-old man to death make their first appearance in city court.

Buffalo police say this happened after 9PM on Friday at the victims home on West Ferry Street.

These two Buffalo teens ages 17 and 19 are facing second degree murder charges for the death of 58-year-old Thomas Heath.

We’ve learned Alexandria Heath was actually Thomas Heath’s step-granddaughter, a daughter of his estranged wife’s daughter from another relationship.

Family and friends of Heath wear buttons showing his picture in court.

This is the first appearance for Heath’s step-granddaughter and her boyfriend- both accused of his murder.

It was a brief few minutes in court for Alexandria Heath and Romaine Jirdon who both waived their right to a felony hearing.

They each face a second-degree murder charge. Now their case heads to a grand jury, where the Erie County District Attorney says they’ll be looking into what could have motivated this.

In an interview earlier this week, District Attorney John Flynn said, “Obviously the relationship took a turn for the worse between the two of them and this man on Friday night.”

Details on what happened that night are limited, but neighbors heard some sort of altercation happen and immediately knew something terrible was going on.

Next door neighbor Marty Bee said, “It got so intense that it hits a part of your soul that you understand with another human being, something is really bad.”

A neighbor called police after hearing a fight, but by the time police arrived, they found Heath dead and the house empty.

Flynn said, “They were able to, within hours,find her and her boyfriend in the City of Buffalo. They were able to take them into custody and arrest them.”

Outside the courtroom, those close to Heath were emotional but didn’t want to speak to our cameras. We’re told he was one of 11 siblings, and is someone who will be missed:

Flynn said, “This has gotta be a very difficult time for the family, especially this time of year.”