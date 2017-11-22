Tonawanda woman charged with DWI following crash

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – A City of Tonawanda woman is facing DWI charges after crashing her vehicle into a pole at Delaware Avenue and Delton Streets early Wednesday morning in the City of Tonawanda.

Karli M. Holler, 30, of Gibson Street, was charged with DWI, first degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle, second degree unlicensed operation of a vehicle, and six other traffic charges.

Holler was found by City of Tonawanda Police officers at her Gibson Street residence after abandoning her vehicle in the crash, police say.

She has a DWI conviction out of the Town of Tonawanda in 2009 and a pending DWI in Buffalo.

Holler was unhurt and was held for court.

She refused all breath tests after being arrested.