Tonawanda woman charged with DWI following crash

By Published:

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – A City of Tonawanda woman is facing DWI charges after crashing her vehicle into a pole at Delaware Avenue and Delton Streets early Wednesday morning in the City of Tonawanda.

Karli M. Holler, 30, of Gibson Street, was charged with DWI, first degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle, second degree unlicensed operation of a vehicle, and six other traffic charges.

Holler was found by City of Tonawanda Police officers at her Gibson Street residence after abandoning her vehicle in the crash, police say.

She has a DWI conviction out of the Town of Tonawanda in 2009 and a pending DWI in Buffalo.

Holler was unhurt and was held for court.

She refused all breath tests after being arrested.

 

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s