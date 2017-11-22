Two Good Samaritans help save man from burning home in Mayville

MAYVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) – Two men recently helped save the life of a 67-year-old man who was caught in a house fire in Mayville.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office 911 Center received a call Sunday night reporting heaving smoke from a residence on Morris Road. The caller, Shaun Dimino, a Town of Lancaster police officer, owns a hunting cabin in the area and was traveling on Morris Road.

Dimino could not find the address of the burning home so he quickly went to a neighbor’s home to obtain the address, Chautauqua County Sheriff’s reports say.

The neighbor, Austin Clark, went with Dimino to the burning house. Both men entered the building and found the 67-year-old man in the kitchen.

The kitchen was filled with heavy smoke and there were active flames on the wall. Both men carried the victim from the residence, saving him from serious injury or death.

“The actions of these two men undoubtedly saved the life of the homeowner. I extend my sincere appreciation to Officer Dimino and Austin Clark,” Chautauqua County Sheriff Joseph A. Gerace. “They are truly heroes.”