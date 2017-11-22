Tyrod Taylor to start against Chiefs

By Published:
ORCHARD PARK, NY - AUGUST 31: Tyrod Taylor #5 of the Buffalo Bills speaks with teammates on the sideline during a preseason game against the Detroit Lions on August 31, 2017 at New Era Field in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott announced Wednesday morning that quarterback Tyrod Taylor will start Sunday against the Chiefs.

Taylor was benched one week ago in favor of rookie quarterback Nathan Peterman for the game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Peterman was intercepted 5 times in the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers. He ended up the game with 66 yards passing on 6 of 14 passes and the 5 interceptions.

Taylor took over in the second half. Taylor went 15 for 25 for 158 yards and  1 touchdown.  He also ran for a score.

