U.S. Postal Service extending hours at some branches on Dec. 16

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The U.S. Postal Service will have extended hours at some local branches on Saturday, Dec. 16.
- Amherst Branch, 5500 North Bailey Avenue – open until 5 p.m.
- Buffalo Main Post Office, 1200 William Street – open until 5 p.m.
- Hamburg Post Office, 500 Camp Road – open until 3 p.m.
- Niagara Falls LaSalle Station, 9860 Niagara Falls Boulevard – open until 4 p.m
Along with the extended hours, the Postal Service announced the dates when customers should send mail by, so that it reaches its destination by Christmas.
|Key Shipping Dates for Dec. 25th Arrival
|Dec. 14
|Priority Mail Express International™
|Dec. 14
|Retail Ground
|Dec. 19
|First-Class Mail®
|Dec. 20
|Priority Mail®
|Dec. 22
|Priority Mail Express™
|Military Mailing Deadlines
|APO/FPO First-Class Mail® Letters and Cards
|Dec. 11
|APO/FPO Priority Mail®
|Dec. 11
|APO/FPO Priority Mail Express™ Military Service
|Dec. 16