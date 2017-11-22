U.S. Postal Service extending hours at some branches on Dec. 16

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The U.S. Postal Service will have extended hours at some local branches on Saturday, Dec. 16.

Amherst Branch, 5500 North Bailey Avenue – open until 5 p.m.

Buffalo Main Post Office, 1200 William Street – open until 5 p.m.

Hamburg Post Office, 500 Camp Road – open until 3 p.m.

Niagara Falls LaSalle Station, 9860 Niagara Falls Boulevard – open until 4 p.m

Along with the extended hours, the Postal Service announced the dates when customers should send mail by, so that it reaches its destination by Christmas.

Key Shipping Dates for Dec. 25th Arrival Dec. 14 Priority Mail Express International™ Dec. 14 Retail Ground Dec. 19 First-Class Mail® Dec. 20 Priority Mail® Dec. 22 Priority Mail Express™

Military Mailing Deadlines APO/FPO First-Class Mail® Letters and Cards Dec. 11 APO/FPO Priority Mail® Dec. 11 APO/FPO Priority Mail Express™ Military Service Dec. 16

MORE | For a full list of deadlines, click/tap here.