What to expect: Turkey Trot 2017

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Thousands of runners will take to the streets Thanksgiving Day morning for the annual YMCA Turkey Trot.

Delaware Avenue between Hertel Avenue and Kenmore Avenue will begin closing at 8 a.m. Thanksgiving morning, with the race scheduled to start at 9 a.m.

The race begins at Delaware Avenue and Shoreham Parkway, travels south on Delaware Avenue through Niagara Square, and continues south on Delaware Avenue to Church Street. The race ends just past Court Street on Franklin Street.

Buffalo Police will be doing rolling street closures once the race begins.

Motorists should anticipate possible delays as the runners pass through intersections until the finish line.