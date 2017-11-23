14,000 runners participate in 122nd annual YMCA Turkey Trot

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Turkey Trot is an annual tradition here in Buffalo that brings out thousands of people each year. This year 14,000 people are running or walking to the finish.

“Nothing compares to coming out at 9 o’clock in the morning in freezing weather so even though you prepare it’s hard but it’s also a lot of fun because you’re doing it with a lot of of people,” said Katie Cageao of Buffalo.

Cold temperatures didn’t stop turkey trotters from dressing up for the occasion.

“Look at all these people! it’s so much fun,” said the Abominable Snowman.

“Just a caterpillar, we do this every single year for the past 29 years,” said Carm Marranca of Buffalo.

The Turkey Trot started back in 1896 with just 6 runners. Now 122 years later, there’s 14,000!

“There’s nothing you can compare to race day. You get here everyone has same the goals, everyone cheers each other on, the fans are amazing they stand on the side and cheer you on all the entire way,” said Lysa Elis of Buffalo.

The 8K race started on Delaware Avenue near the YMCA and runners traveled south on Delaware eventually reaching the finish line past Court Street and Franklin downtown.

“The top male and female racers finish this at 24 minutes for male and 26 minutes for female which is an incredible pace,” said Geoffrey Falkner, YMCA Buffalo Niagara Communications Director.

Some people run to be competitive, but most just run for the tradition and camaraderie.

“Today is just all about fun and seeing all the costumes and everybody,” said Elis.

“The Thanksgiving feast has a lot of calories in it so hopefully the 5 miles burns some of it off,” said Cageao.

About $300,000 is raised through this annual race that goes towards benefiting programs at the YMCA.