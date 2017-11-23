Bills looking to snap out of offensive, defensive slump Vs. Chiefs

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Both the Bills and Chiefs have had their share of struggles over the last month.

Buffalo has lost three straight games and is in the midst of a quarterback crisis. Kansas City has lost four of its last five games.

Both teams are giving up yards and points in bunches, and for a team looking for stability and an opportunity to stay in the playoff mix, Tyrod Taylor re-enters as the Bills’ starter a week after getting benched.

Including Nathan Peterman’s historically bad first half against the Chargers, along with Taylor, Buffalo’s pass attack ranks 30th in the league. Taylor might have a chance to do some damage through the air on Sunday, facing a Chiefs pass defense that ranks 28th.

“We have a great opportunity in front of us,” Taylor said when he spoke with reporters on Wednesday. “A big opportunity for us to go on the road against a very good team, and to out there and perform well. That’s where it starts. Preparation, going out there and practicing and doing whatever it takes to get that win.”

To help shore up their secondary, the Chiefs signed Darrelle Revis on Wednesday. After a terrible 2016 season with the Jets, the corner went unsigned through the first 11 Weeks of this season.

Kansas City Head Coach Andy Reid told reporters he expects Revis to step in and be a starter.

While the QB situation in Buffalo has stolen the headlines, the rush attack should be talked about as well — it could be a key against a defense that has allowed 140 yards per game over the last three weeks.

“You have a guy like (LeSean McCoy), it’s up to us to get him in space and back defenses off and make them respect the run game and hopefully open up things in the pass game,” guard Richie Incognito said.

McCoy, who was limited for 25 and 49 yards in losses to the Jets and Saints, ran for 114 yards against the Chargers, including bursts of 37 and 27.

“We did some good things last week,” the running back said. “Guys blocked well, the running backs, we read the holes well and we prepared hard. We knew that we’d get some lanes there, you know, just the ability to make guys miss when we got on the perimeter. That’s kind of how we run the ball, so we’ve got to continue just to be consistent.”

None of the offensive stats will matter on Sunday if the Bills defense doesn’t show up and they lose a fourth straight game.

They’ve allowed 135 points on their current three game losing streak — the most over a three game span in franchise history.

They have just four sacks in their last six games.

“It just comes to doing the little things right,” safety Micah Hyde said. “It’s easy to say, hard to do, so we just have to get there.”

“It’s a what have you done for me lately league,” linebacker Preston Brown added. “We gotta find a way to get a stop or you’re going to keep asking why the defense is so bad, so we have to fix it.”