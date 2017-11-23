Buffalo Police investigating Thanksgiving morning shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo Police have confirmed one man was shot Thursday morning on Buffalo’s east side.

The shooting happened on the 1200 block of Fillmore Avenue. The victim was transported to ECMC.

Police have not released information about the man’s identity or his current condition.

Our News 4 photographer saw homicide detectives working at the scene near Lee’s BBQ and the Legacy Lounge. Officers were seen picking up clothing, among other pieces of evidence.

They had blocked off a large area with police tape between Girard Place and North Hampton, just north of MLK park.

Fillmore Avenue was closed to traffic for some time. It has since reopened.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 4 on air and online for updates.