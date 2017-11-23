Buffalo Police investigating Thanksgiving morning shooting

By Published: Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo Police have confirmed one man was shot Thursday morning on Buffalo’s east side.

The shooting happened on the 1200 block of Fillmore Avenue. The victim was transported to ECMC.

Police have not released information about the man’s identity or his current condition.

Our News 4 photographer saw homicide detectives working at the scene near Lee’s BBQ and the Legacy Lounge. Officers were seen picking up clothing, among other pieces of evidence.

They had blocked off a large area with police tape between Girard Place and North Hampton, just north of MLK park.

Fillmore Avenue was closed to traffic for some time. It has since reopened.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 4 on air and online for updates.

 

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s