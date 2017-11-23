City Mission volunteers deliver 5,600 Thanksgiving meals

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – For many people, Thanksgiving is a nice day off work to spend with family and friends. Hundreds of volunteers spent this Thanksgiving morning hard at work at the Buffalo City Mission taking part in this year’s “Turkey Express”.

Volunteers of all ages and backgrounds prepped, packed, and delivered around 5,600 meals to Buffalo’s poor, elderly, and shut ins who signed up to receive food for the holiday.

“I think it makes them feel like they’re important and that they mean something to somebody,” said Alexus Jae, who has been a Turkey Express volunteer for six years.

“I just really like helping out people and it just makes me feel really good,” she said.

Jae is one of 250 people who helped make and deliver meals on Thanksgiving this year. In all, around 500 people have been working for the last few weeks to make this year’s deliveries possible.

“The planning starts about three months in advance. We work with Meals on Wheels. They actually cook our turkeys for us,” explained Stuart Harper, Executive Director of the Buffalo City Mission. “We’ve done all the maps to all the locations. It’s quite an effort.”

Every year, the Buffalo City Mission tries to increase the number of meals it delivers, to make sure no one goes without a Thanksgiving feast.

Fortunately, there’s never a shortage of volunteers to help out putting the meals together and delivering them to those in need. “There’s people that aren’t getting any food or any visitors on Thanksgiving day, and we’ve been blessed so we might as well give it back,” said one volunteer, Retha Jones.

“This is what Thanksgiving is all about,” agreed another volunteer, Amanda Wolanske.

Some of the volunteers come back year after year as a family tradition to help out at the City Mission. Others are volunteering to pay forward the help they’ve received from the City Mission as former clients.

“When I needed something they were here. Now that I don’t need it, I’ve gotta give it back,” said Andrew Quintano, a former City Mission resident who has come back to volunteer for the Turkey Express event for eight years now.

If you’d like to learn about ways you can help the Buffalo City Mission this season and year round, go to the City Mission website.