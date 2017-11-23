Evans Police investigating several suspicious fires in Derby area

Published:

DERBY, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Evans Police Department is looking for assistance following several suspicious fires and complaints of cars being gone through Thursday morning between 5:30 a.m. and 7:30 a.m.

The incidents happened in the Derby area on the lakeside between Gates Drive and Revere Drive.

Any residents or business owners who have video surveillance in the area and have footage of any suspicious persons or activity are asked to contact the Evans Police Department at  (716)549-3600.

Residents in the area are asked to check their household and vehicles.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families effected by these crimes,” Evans Police wrote in a statement Thursday.

 

 

