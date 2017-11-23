Husband of woman killed in hunting accident says wife was an angel

SHERMAN, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 43-year-old woman who was walking her dogs Wednesday evening died after being shot in a hunting accident in Chautauqua County.

Rosemary A. Billquist, 43, of Sherman, died of her injury at UPMC Hamot after suffering a gunshot wound in her hip.

According to Chautauqua County Sheriff’s reports, deputies and the Sherman Fire Department responded to a report of an accidental shooting in the area of 2998 Armenian Road Wednesday evening. EMS crews located Billquist and she was transported to UPMC Hamot.

A man identified himself to deputies as the person who shot Billquist. According to the man, he believed he saw a deer in a field when he fired a single shot pistol. He reported hearing a scream and immediately responding to the area about 200 yards away where he discovered Billquist. The man called 911 and applied pressure to her wound until EMS arrived.

Billquist’s husband, Jaime, describes Rosemary as an “angel” taken too soon. He says she volunteered at a hospice and often helped senior citizens.

Billquist was an avid marathon runner and a bicyclist which Jaime says was her passion.

After 27 years of marriage, Jaime says he will miss their laughs together the most.

“She was like an angel, she would help anybody and do anything you know for anybody before she would do anything for herself. It’s too bad because she could’ve really made a difference in a lot more people’s lives in just the short time she was here, obviously she touched a lot of lives,” said Billquist.

An investigation revealed that the man fired the shot after sunset, which is the legal limit to hunt deer.

The man is cooperating with the investigation. At this time, no charges have been filed, but the case will be reviewed by the Chautauqua County District Attorney’s Office for a determination on whether he may face criminal charges.