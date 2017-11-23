Neighbors shaken up over several suspicious fires in Derby area

DERBY, N.Y. (WIVB) – People living in the Town of Evans and Derby are shaken up. The Evans Police Department is investigating several suspicious incidents from Thanksgiving morning.

The suspicious incidents occurred Thursday morning between 5:30 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. in the Highland area of Evans between Prescott Dr. and Schuyler Dr. on the lake side of Erie Rd (Route5).

Evans Police and Fire Dispatch received a complaint of a vehicle fire on Wayne Dr. at approximately 05:30 hours. The vehicle was partially involved upon arrival of Evans Police. Highland Hose Volunteer Fire Company responded and was able to extinguish the fire before it spread to a nearby residence.

Police then responded to a reported brush fire on Lake Shore Rd near Prescott. North Evans Volunteer Fire Company responded and extinguished the fire.

Police were then dispatched to a structure fire on Wellington Dr. The residence was occupied by two family members. They were awakened by Evans Police and immediately vacated the residence. The fire was contained to an attached garage of the single family residence. Significant damage occurred to the garage and the residence is currently uninhabitable.

Additionally numerous vehicles in the affected area were reported to have been entered.

Neighbors told News 4 it’s rare for incidents like these to happen in their quiet town. They say they’re taking precautions in their homes to make sure they don’t get hit next.

“Nothing like this has ever happened around here, it’s scary, everybody was checking each other’s houses for them,” said Nora Bouvier, neighbor.

“For this to happen here, it’s unbelievable and it’s very it’s traumatizing to the area,” said Kathleen Hubbard, neighbor.

“It’s a little nerve wracking, I’ve been here over 25 years and we’ve never seen anything like this,” said Rich Mitchell, neighbor.

All of the fires are considered suspicious and all incidents are under investigation by the Town of Evans Police Department.

“I’d like to see them be able to find who did it so we can rest a little easier around here and I hope to God it doesn’t give anyone else ideas,” said Bouvier.

“I trust that they’re going to hopefully find these guys or whoever was doing it and put them to justice. Derby is a good town full of good people, we’ll get through it,” said Hubbard.

Evans Police are asking for anyone to contact the police department with any information regarding any of these incidents at 549-3600, the department’s tip line or social media.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families effected by these crimes,” Evans Police wrote in a statement Thursday.