Puerto Rico family spends first Thanksgiving in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A family from Puerto Rico is spending their first Thanksgiving in Buffalo.

Maria Robles moved to Buffalo with her husband and her two kids in early November.

They lost everything when Hurricane Maria ripped through their city.

“When the storm passed I came back to my house to see how it was and everything and it was full of water, everything got damaged, I lost everything,” said Robles.

Robles said the island was flooded, her home was flooded and the roof on her house collapsed.

“Everything was messed up, all the clothes, when the roof came down it messed up everything,” said Robles.

Robles was able to get four plane tickets for her family to come to Buffalo where her cousin lives. She was forced to leave one of her nine year-old triplets in Puerto Rico and her 12 year-old daughter.

“I have four, but I just came with two, the other two are in Puerto Rico with their father. It was very hard,” said Robles.

Robles’ family has been living in an apartment on the east side for two weeks with hardly any belongings.

They are getting by with so little, but are thankful for a lot.

“I just want to say thank you to Buffalo for receiving us and helping us and everything and I’m great to be here, I like Buffalo,” said Robles.

Robles hopes to bring her other two children to Buffalo sometime soon.

A local food pantry donated food to the family to make thanksgiving dinner. Colvin Cleaners also brought the family coats.