BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – About 14,000 people turned out for the 122nd annual YMCA Turkey Trot.

The Turkey Trot is an eight kilometer race through Buffalo.

Chad Maloy, 24, of Boston took the top overall male ranking, with a time of 24:25. Maloy also won the 2016 Turkey Trot.

Top overall female was Jenny Delsignore, 22, of Tonawanda, with a time of 28:18.