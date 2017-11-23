West Seneca West prepares for Class A Championship

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – West Seneca West has made history nearly every game this season.

They’re undefeated through 12 weeks, won a sectional title, a regional championship and are now a win away from securing their first state championship in program history.

“We all knew what our goal was but Week 1. It was one game at a time and it’s always been like that,” quarterback Matt Myers said. “We don’t want to overlook and then get caught losing. It was always one game at a time and, here we are.”

“It’d mean a lot for this program. West has never gone this far,” running back John Speyer added. “It’d be great and a step toward the future.”

The Indians, who are making their first appearance in the championship, will square off against Yorktown (12-0) on Friday for the Class A crown at 3 p.m. in Syracuse at the Carrier Dome.

“It’s our last game, so we might as well go out and give it our all for 48 minutes,” the quarterback said.

Myers, along with Speyer say Friday’s title game isn’t just about the team — but all of West Seneca.

“People have been coming up and congratulating me, even on the East side so it’s good,” Speyer said. “The community is coming together.”