Woman killed in apparent hunting accident in Chautauqua Co.

TOWN OF SHERMAN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Sheriff’s deputies in Chautauqua County hope to learn more today about what led to a woman’s death Wednesday evening.

Deputies and firefighters responded to a report of an accidental shooting in the area of 2998 Armenian Road in the Town of Sherman. They say Rosemary A. Billquist, 43 of Sherman, was shot once while walking her dogs. Paramedics took her to a hospital in Erie, Pennsylvania where she was pronounced dead.

Deputies located a hunter in the area. He told them he was person who accidentally shot Billquist. The hunter said he believed he saw a deer in a field, and fired a single shot. He then heard a scream about 200 yards away. The man rushed over and helped Billquist until deputies and paramedics arrived.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Police is also investigating.

At this point, the hunter does not face charges. The sheriff’s office says the case will be reviewed by the Chautauqua Co. District Attorney’s Office for a determination on whether the hunter should face criminal charges.