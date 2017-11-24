A look inside the kitchen with chefs volunteering to make hundreds of Thanksgiving dinners

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Inside St. Luke’s Mission of Mercy, the tables have 350 spots set, ready for Thanksgiving dinner.  The meal starts after mass; the preps in the kitchen started 48 hours ahead of time.

“We have turkey, obviously, sweet potato casserole, mashed potatoes,” said Denny Gilhooley, the chef preparing the meal. “With my background, it was a natural fit for me to come down here.”

For 20 years, Gilhooley has been spending his Thanksgiving preparing the meal for hundreds of people. He says he feels home in the kitchen, spending time there since he was in his late teens, learning how to bake, carve meat, cook. So he doesn’t mind spending his Thanksgiving helping those who might not have a meal, otherwise.

“I’m cooking for my family. It’s important for people, whether they can afford it or not, to come together and feel loved.”

