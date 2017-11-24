Big box vs. local – shoppers weighing options for where to spend their money

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Millions of shoppers are hitting stores early, looking for the best deals and where to spend their money.

“It’s make or break for retailers,” said Charles Lindsey, an associate professor at the University of Buffalo School of Management. “It’s such a big time of year for retailers.”

Around 25-30% of sales come in between now and New Year’s; spending is expected to exceed a trillion dollars this holiday season with the average shopper spending around $960. According to Deloitte, the average consumer will spend $500 during this first weekend from Thanksgiving to Cyber Monday.

The preferred shopping method now is to click and buy online, followed by going to mass retailers like Target and Walmart, and finally, frequenting department stores.

“I find everything I need in Target,” says Nadia Calhoun from North Buffalo. “I don’t really care for small stores because they don’t have what I need.”

“We’d much rather spend money here than at big box places,” said Chris Snyder, who is shopping in Williamsville.

According to the American Independent Business Alliance, 46% of the money spent at local shops stays in the community whereas only 1% of money spent at national retails goes back into the local area.

“They really feel like they’re making a bigger impact and their dollars are staying home,” says Lindsey on why people like shopping local.

For Snyder, it’s the overall experience he enjoys most.

“This is much more pleasant. We can shop a little, get coffee or lunch,” said Synder. “We like to support these businesses because they make towns like this charming.”