Big box vs. local – shoppers weighing options for where to spend their money

By Published:

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) —  Millions of shoppers are hitting stores early, looking for the best deals and where to spend their money.

“It’s make or break for retailers,” said Charles Lindsey, an associate professor at the University of Buffalo School of Management. “It’s such a big time of year for retailers.”

Around 25-30% of sales come in between now and New Year’s; spending is expected to exceed a trillion dollars this holiday season with the average shopper spending around $960. According to Deloitte, the average consumer will spend $500 during this first weekend from Thanksgiving to Cyber Monday.

The preferred shopping method now is to click and buy online, followed by going to mass retailers like Target and Walmart, and finally, frequenting department stores.

“I find everything I need in Target,” says Nadia Calhoun from North Buffalo. “I don’t really care for small stores because they don’t have what I need.”

“We’d much rather spend money here than at big box places,” said Chris Snyder, who is shopping in Williamsville.

According to the American Independent Business Alliance, 46% of the money spent at local shops stays in the community whereas only 1% of money spent at national retails goes back into the local area.

“They really feel like they’re making a bigger impact and their dollars are staying home,” says Lindsey on why people like shopping local.

For Snyder, it’s the overall experience he enjoys most.

“This is much more pleasant. We can shop a little, get coffee or lunch,” said Synder. “We like to support these businesses because they make towns like this charming.”

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s