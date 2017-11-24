Brawl, false gunfire reports close Alabama mall early ahead of Black Friday

CBS NEWS Published:
Riverchase Galleria in Hoover, Ala. WIAT

HOOVER, Ala. — An Alabama mall was forced to close early Thursday night after a fight broke out and someone apparently setting off fireworks touched off a panic, reports CBS affiliate WIAT.

Shoppers seeking to get a jump start on Black Friday deals at the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover had their trips cut short as a result of the two incidents, the station reports. Hoover police officer Brian Hale told WIAT police responded to the Macy’s parking lot after witnesses reported seeing a group of 20-30 teens firing shots and rumors of gunfire spread on social media.

Police responded and quickly determined no shots had been fired and someone had likely set off fireworks.

The second incident happened around 11:30 when two women inside the mall got in an altercation, Hale said. Video of the fight surfaced early Friday on social media. No one was injured and no arrests resulted from the fight, which appeared to have stemmed from a personal dispute, Hale said.

The mall was forced to close ahead of it’s regularly scheduled closing time at midnight, WIAT reports.

The mall re-opened at 6 a.m. for Black Friday shoppers with extra security on hand.

