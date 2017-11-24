Dozens of people hit the slopes for opening day at Holiday Valley

ELLICOTVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Holiday Valley welcomed dozens of people on the slopes Friday for it’s opening day! The resort officially opened Friday at 9 a.m., a day earlier than they opened last year. Two new slopes will open this year for their 60th anniversary.

“Every year for thanksgiving we spend our thanksgiving here and then we go skiing on Friday if it’s open,” said Elena Wearsch.

At Holiday Valley, the day after thanksgiving isn’t Black Friday. On the slopes, it’s known as white Friday.

“Going down the mountain feeling the air in your face, it’s a thrill,” said Sienna Wearsch.

Dozens of people traded shopping bags for skis and snowboards as Holiday Valley has officially opened for the winter season.

“I can go fast and I can go over jumps and also I like going fast really much,” said 6-year-old Corinne Wearsch.

The Wearsch family travels from Cleveland to hit the slopes every year. Corinne has been skiing since she was just one year old.

“Sometimes when I was with mommy and me were going like really fast and my other family was being slowpokes,” said Corinne.

Five slopes and two lifts are now open. Most of this snow is man-made but it has to be at least 20 degrees to able to make it. Skiers and snowboarders say they couldn’t wait for this season.

“I strap my boots on and just chill with them like before the season even starts so I get pretty hyped,” said James Drzewiecki from Buffalo.

Two new slopes will open this year for a total of 60 slopes for people to enjoy.

The resort hopes to keep the slopes open throughout the holiday weekend and also through next week but officials say that all depends on what Mother Nature brings.