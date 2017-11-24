DWI checkpoint in Hamburg results in DWI arrests over the weekend

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) – A DWI checkpoint on Camp Road netted two drunk drivers over the Thanksgiving holiday.

According to the Erie County STOP DWI Office, the road was the site of a focused anti-DWI effort, a combined effort between Hamburg Police and New York State Troopers.

Nearly 1,000 vehicles passed through the operation, with 20 secondary inspections for alcohol reported.

Director of the Erie County STOP DWI Office John Sullivan said that officers at the checkpoint reported a heavy use of ridesharing services such as Uber and Lyft, “demonstrating the values of these services in avoiding drinking and driving”.

“we are strongly advising motorists to make arrangements for a safe ride home if they will be out celebrating,” Sullivan said. “At the holidays and throughout the year, law enforcement works hard to keep residents safe on the roadways and remove dangerous drivers. Individuals need to do their part and not get behind the wheel if they have been drinking.”

Extra patrols are planned for the area through Sunday.