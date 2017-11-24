Expats home for the holidays noticing changes around the region

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Many expats are heading home for the holidays now. As they’re walking around, they’re seeing all the changes in the region.

“It has changed a lot,” said Scott Stachowski. “I like Buffalo a lot more now than when I was younger. There’s a lot to do.”

Stachowski grew up in the Elma area, moved away for a job in 2002, and lives in Milwaukee now.

“We come back once a year and I really wasn’t expecting it to be like this,” said Stachowski. “Even going back to the Galleria, it has been an amazing change from what it was to what it is now.”

Since his last visit, Oishei Children’s Hospital has been completed, construction has started on the children’s museum, and many new establishments have opened their doors.

“I was here last year and didn’t see this part,” said John Wass, from Salamanca who lives in Boston now. “This is the first time I’ve been here and it’s really nice. I was amazed at how it’s been built up.”

Wass says while he’s enjoying exploring the new Buffalo, he isn’t planning on moving back.

“I love the summers but it’s too cold here!”