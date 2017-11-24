Fashion Outlets stores offering in-store exclusives and one-of-a-kind finds

Related Coverage Fashion Outlets welcomes eight new retailers as holiday shopping season begins

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – While a lot of us are still recovering from our food comas from our big Thanksgiving feasts, shoppers are out in force looking for deep discounts on unique items.

Several stores in our area, like Zubaz, are offering items exclusively in-store to get shoppers who would usually shop online to come through the doors of their brick and mortar locations.

“Of course because we’re close to the border, we do have Canadian stuff, you can’t get that online. We have the local 716 hats that I got embroidered from one of our local vendors here. so that’s great, you can’t get that online either. So there’s a lot of stuff that we’ve brought in that you can’t get online. It’s only exclusive at this store and it is the only store,” said Ericka Teglash, store manager for Zubaz at the Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls.

A short walk away in the Fashion Outlets, shoppers at Vera Bradley are finding discounts that aren’t available online on items that aren’t available even at other stores in the chain.

“We’re featuring our newest pattern, which is called silhouette floral. It’s a factory exclusive pattern,” said Becky Potts, Assistant Store Manager for Vera Bradley at the Fashion Outlets. “We have robes, blankets, slippers, all your travel and accessory needs for your holiday.”

If you’re heading away from home for the holidays, you may want to take a nice piece of home with you. The Buffalo and Western New York-themed items at the new BFLO Niagara Gallery and Gift Shop store at the Fashion Outlets make great gifts.

And, you’re all about shopping local, it doesn’t get much more local than this. “Everything here is local and if it’s not made here, it’s imprinted or embroidered or engraved here, so as much as we do locally in our own business, we help these ancillary businesses as well, help the buffalo Niagara region grow,” said Nathan Mroz, BFLO Gallery and Gift Shop owner.

BFLO is growing, too. The company just opened its fourth location in our area inside the Fashion Outlets.

It is one of about a dozen locally owned stores that are welcoming customers at the Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls this season.

