Getting ready for the World’s Largest Disco

Some have voted the World’s Largest Disco the “greatest event on earth”.

People travel from all over to attend the big event.

The big party is happening tomorrow night at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center.

It raises millions of dollars for charity every year.

News 4 got a lesson from the pros on how to dress for the disco.

Walk into DC Theatricks and your jaw will drop to the floor — literally.

Tens of thousands of costumes for all occasions.

But arguably, the 70’s era they know best.

“I try to steer people into this look because this is the real look,” said Lynn Larson-DeJack.

Lynn and Dave DeJack are the owners of DC Theatricks.

They were at the first “World’s Largest Disco” that put Buffalo in the record books in 1979.

13 thousand people turned out for the event.

We asked what it was like being apart of the historic night.

“Yeah the first one was crazy. We were there. It was packed and it was a super hot night in September. It was huge and the people were everywhere… it was a really neat experience,” said Lynn DeJack.

They’ve continued their involvement with the disco through the years… even donating a massive replica of the white suit John Travolta wore in Saturday Night Fever.

“From floor to ceiling at the convention center like 40 yards of fabric… it’s giant, it’s this huge suit.” said Dave DeJack.

These days, they pride themselves with the authentic costumes they offer for folks heading back in time.

From mens suits and women’s dresses to platform shoes with fish in the heels… they could probably dress everyone at the disco in style.

“This is a riot. These are my sister’s. She got them in New York City back in the day,” said Lynn DeJack.

Some of them used to be staples in their own closets…

“This is mine. This is my favorite dress. There’s another one in here that is blue that was mine. We have pictures when we were in weddings with them,” said Debbie Knoll, a store associate.

We put them to the test… dress a new Buffalonian for the big party.

“We do the jumpsuits and then in here we have the pantsuits which are really bright! Your shoes were the big thing. Your ankle strap with the platform and the heel were a must,” said Lynn DeJack.

The Disco was revived in 1994 and every year since, it’s served as a charity event, raising millions of dollars for “Camp Good Days”.

If you’re planning to go and need an outfit, contact DC Theatricks at (716) 847-0180. The store is located at 747 Main Street in the city. Or, visit here.