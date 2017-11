BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A HEAP Outreach will be held next week at the Delavan Grider Community Center, 877 East Delavan Avenue.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Attendees are asked to bring ID, heating bill, proof of income, lease or landlord statement, and ID for everyone in the household.

A shut-off notice is not needed for first HEAP applications this year.

For more information, call 894-0914 or 602-5877.