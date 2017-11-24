Hundreds of Black Friday shoppers hit Cabela’s in Cheektowaga

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A live DJ pumped up a long line of more than 700 people as they waited for the doors at Cabela’s in Cheektowaga to open.

“We like to do the party atmosphere and it’s fun we get the DJ going at 2 o’clock,” said Scott Armstrong, Cabela’s General Manager.

People started lining up as early as 5:15 Thanksgiving night with Black Friday shoppers anxious to get inside to score some good deals on hunting, fishing, and camping gear.

“A lot of these customers they’ve done it since we opened the store about 3 years ago,” said Armstrong.

The first 600 people in the store got a gift card and some people even got free giveaways.

“I was coming here to get some hunting pants and some boots and I won a shotgun at the door,” said Kenneth Lawrence of Buffalo.

One of the hot sellers today are base layers. They normally go for 60 bucks but today they’re only 20. The general manager says they’ve easily sold more than 500 today.

“I just got this spotting scope, it’s regular $120 I got it for $50. Great deal can’t beat it,” said Ken Siejak of Depew.

Every department in the store had big sales and employees were ready to handle the rush.

“Black Friday is that day that you prep for for months. I have 250 employees here they are all working today,” said Armstrong.

“I was one of the very first ones, very early. I’m saving at least $300, $400 so it’s pretty good,” said Kevin Ulrich of Marilla.