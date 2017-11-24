Ice skating open at Canalside

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Skating has returned to Canalside for the season!

The ice skating rink at Canalside opened Friday at 10 a.m.

Hours are as follows:

Monday: Closed (except 12/25, 1/1, 1/15, & 2/19)

Tuesday: Closed (except 12/26 & 2/20)

Wednesday: 3:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Thursday: 3:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Friday: 1:00 pm – 10:00 pm

Saturday: 10:00 am – 10:00 pm

Sunday: 10:00 am – 8:00 pm

Note: Special weekday hours will be in effect during school break periods: December 24-January 1 and February 18-24

Admission is $6 for ages 13 and over, $4 for ages six to 12, and free for ages five and under.

