Ice skating open at Canalside

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Skating has returned to Canalside for the season!
The ice skating rink at Canalside opened Friday at 10 a.m.
Hours are as follows:
- Monday: Closed (except 12/25, 1/1, 1/15, & 2/19)
- Tuesday: Closed (except 12/26 & 2/20)
- Wednesday: 3:00 pm – 7:00 pm
- Thursday: 3:00 pm – 7:00 pm
- Friday: 1:00 pm – 10:00 pm
- Saturday: 10:00 am – 10:00 pm
- Sunday: 10:00 am – 8:00 pm
Note: Special weekday hours will be in effect during school break periods: December 24-January 1 and February 18-24
Admission is $6 for ages 13 and over, $4 for ages six to 12, and free for ages five and under.