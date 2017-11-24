Ice skating open at Canalside

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Skating has returned to Canalside for the season!

The ice skating rink at Canalside opened Friday at 10 a.m.

Hours are as follows:

  • Monday: Closed (except 12/25, 1/1, 1/15, & 2/19)
  • Tuesday: Closed (except 12/26 & 2/20)
  • Wednesday: 3:00 pm – 7:00 pm
  • Thursday: 3:00 pm – 7:00 pm
  • Friday: 1:00 pm – 10:00 pm
  • Saturday: 10:00 am – 10:00 pm
  • Sunday: 10:00 am – 8:00 pm
Note: Special weekday hours will be in effect during school break periods: December 24-January 1 and February 18-24

Admission is $6 for ages 13 and over, $4 for ages six to 12, and free for ages five and under.

 

For more information, click here. 

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s