Kenmore West grad, Marine without a place to live after fire rips through home

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jeremy Leatherbarrow spent the past four years living just outside a military base in North Carolina.

The U.S. Marine sergeant was excited for the upcoming holidays because maybe he’d get the chance to return to Buffalo to see his family and girlfriend.

But on Nov. 12, he was left with little but the clothes he was wearing, when a fire ripped through his home.

Leatherbarrow, a 2013 graduate of Kenmore West High School, was in his garage that Sunday installing a stereo in his jeep, when he stepped away to grab a drink.

We just heard a pop from the garage,” Leatherbarrow said. “I looked down the hallway and saw heat waves coming off the door already. And we opened it, and it was just smoke and flames that quick.”

Officials believe a heat gun Leatherbarrow was using to cure a sealant for his new stereo sparked the blaze, and that cans of gasoline in the garage allowed it to quickly grow out of control.

“It was terrifying,” he said. “At first, the thoughts go through your head, like, wow this isn’t happening. Like, it’s not real, it’s surreal. And, the whole time I thought I could put it out. I didn’t think the whole house would go up. It’s not really a feeling you can describe with words.

“The ultimate thing is that we’re alive and we’re OK … Everything else is replaceable,” he added.

Leatherbarrow and his roommate lost everything — personal and professional, including his miltiary uniforms and letters, accolades from previous deployments, memories.

“It’s just kind of one day at a time,” he said. “it’s like getting what we need everyday for the next day.”

He has one more deployment before he’s fulfilled his duty with the Marines. And then he said, God willing, he hopes to return to Buffalo — even if there’s a long road ahead before he makes that final trip.

“All the things I grew up with are here,: he said. “And I can’t wait to come back.”